Sanwo-Olu mourns GAC member, Kemi Nelson

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passage of Chief Kemi Nelson, a member of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), the apex leadership body of the Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nelson, a former Executive Director of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and ex-South-West Zonal Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress, died on Sunday at the age of 66.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, described the death of Chief Kemi Nelson as a great loss to Lagos State, especially the ruling party, considering her unique position as one of the great mobilisers in the party.

The Governor described the late Lagos APC Women Leader as a “passionate, trustworthy, committed, extremely loyal politician, leader, women advocate and an invaluable asset to APC and Lagos State.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu said “The death of Chief (Mrs) Kemi Nelson is a painful and big loss to me personally. It is also a great loss to the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), our party, APC, the deceased family and friends.

“I am saddened by the passage of this indefatigable, devoted, loyal, committed, progressive democrat and team player who played remarkable roles in the success of our party at the state, zonal and national levels during her lifetime.

“Chief Kemi Nelson as a consummate politician and committed leader of her people, especially women, contributed immensely to the growth and development of our great party as APC Women Leader in Lagos and South-West. She also did her best for our dear Lagos State during her tenure as Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

“She will be missed dearly by her family, friends and the entire political class, particularly GAC, chieftains and members of the ruling party across Lagos State and Nigeria.

“I pray that God would grant the soul of our beloved GAC member, Chief Kemi Nelson, eternal rest and comfort to the immediate and political family she left behind.”