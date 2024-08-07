Sanwo-Olu mourns former Ikeja NBA chairman, Adesina Ogunlana

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passing of human rights activist and former Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, Ikeja Branch, Barr. Adesina Ogunlana.

Governor Sanwo-Olu described Ogunlana’s death as shocking and a great loss to Lagos State.

He commiserated with the deceased family and the entire members of the NBA, particularly the Ikeja Branch, over the death of “the fearless and courageous lawyer.”

In a statement issued on Wednesday, by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, Governor Sanwo-Olu described the death of Ogunlana as a great loss to his family, associates, clients, and legal practitioners.

Also Read:

He said Comrade Ogunlana, who is referred to as “Serubawon” by some of his colleagues, lived a fulfilled life by making positive impact in the lives of the ordinary people, during his lifetime.

Governor Sanwo-Olu prayed for the repose of the soul of the dead and for God to grant the family and friends of the deceased the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Post Views: 7