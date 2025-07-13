Sanwo-Olu mourns ex-President Buhari, describes his death as colossal loss 

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing his death as a colossal loss to Nigeria.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence message issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, said Buhari was a transparent, courageous and honest leader.

Governor Sanwo-Olu described the late former President as a man that truly loved Nigeria and contributed his quota towards her development.

The Governor commiserated with the immediate family of the late President Buhari and President Bola Tinubu over the death of his predecessor. He also sympathised with leaders and members of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress, over the demise of one of the respected founders and leaders of the party.

“On behalf of my wife, Ibijoke, the people and government of Lagos State, I mourn the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, one of Nigeria’s most prominent military and political leaders.

“He was a courageous, disciplined, respected and passionate leader. His commitment to the growth and development of Nigeria is worthy of emulation because he provided honest and transparent leadership in the country.

Also Read

“Former President Buhari demonstrated unparalleled leadership skills, patriotism, and courage in steering the ship of Nigeria. He was a respected leader who served Nigeria passionately in different capacities and leaving with unblemished records.

“He sacrificed the greater part of his life in the service of our dear country. He contributed immensely to the unity, growth and development of Nigeria and served passionately as Military Governor, Minister of Petroleum Resources, Head of State, and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Commander -in- Chief of the Armed Forces.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family, especially his wife, Hajia Aisha Buhari, friends, political associates and the entire Federal Government, Kastina State and the good people of Daura. May God bless the former President Muhammadu Buhari’s soul and grant Nigerians the strength to bear this loss,” Governor Sanwo-Olu prayed.

Post Views: 18