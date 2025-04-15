Sanwo-Olu mourns ex-Guardian cartoonist, Obe Ess 

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the death of former Guardian Cartoonist, Olaseinde Obe, fondly known by his signature ‘Obe Ess’, as a great loss to the media industry.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, on Tuesday, said the exit of the renowned cartoonist was heartbreaking, considering his contribution to journalism.

He said, “The death of Olaseinde Obe is a great loss to the media industry and he will be greatly missed. He made lots of positive impacts during his lifetime, contributing meaningfully to the growth and development of journalism in Nigeria, especially using cartoons as illustrations and medium of expression. His landmark achievements in the media industry are unprecedented.

“I sympathise with the deceased family, friends, associates, the Guardian media team and entire media practitioners in Nigeria. I pray that God will grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss of Obe Ess.”

Post Views: 18