Sanwo-Olu mourns ex-federal lawmaker, Adekunle Alli 

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the death of the Second Republic member of the House of Representatives, Hon. AbdulLateef Adekunle Alli as a monumental loss to the Government and people of Lagos State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile on Thursday, said the news of the passing of Hon. Adekunle Alli came as a shock despite his old age of 89 years because of his tremendous contribution to the service of the state and the preservation of the history and culture of Lagos in particular.

Sanwo-Olu acknowledged Pa Alli’s selfless contributions to the body of knowledge on the history of Lagos and praised him as an astute politician and administrator, who displayed unwavering commitment to the growth, development and progress of Lagos State in general.

He said, “Hon. Pa Abdul Lateef Adekunle Alli was an accomplished historian, an archivist, a thoroughbred Lagosian who was the Baba Oja and Otun Maiyegun of Lagos; a second republic member of the House of Representatives as well as an effective community leader who was appreciated by all in his community.

“He has been named as a mobile encyclopedia of Lagos history and a dynamic Administrator who will especially be missed by students of Lagos history and culture who had tapped directly from his wealth of experience and tutelage.

“He was a patriotic and selfless Nigerian that devoted all his energy, resources and experience towards the attainment of Nigeria and Lagos State of our dreams. He lived a fulfilled and exemplary life worthy of emulation.

“Pa Adekunle Alli will be greatly missed for his great role, timely advice, support and contribution to the establishment of robust records and archives management in Lagos State through the Lagos State Records and Archives Bureau (LASRAB).

“May the Lord grant him eternal rest and give his family and the entire State fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”