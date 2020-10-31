Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has lifted the curfew imposed on the state.

This was contained in a statement by the state commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso on Saturday night.

The statement read, “The curfew imposed on Lagos State after the hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protests has been lifted immediately. The 12 a.m. to 4a.m. curfew imposed by the Federal Government to curb the spread of COVID-19 remains.

“Lagosians are free to go about their businesses without any hindrance whatsoever. Security agencies will continue to discharge their duties. “Lagosians are urged to co-operate with them to maintain the status of our state as one of the most peaceful.”

It added that the governor thanked security agencies for their efforts in restoring peace to troubled communities. The governor commended Lagosians for observing the curfew and ensuring the return of normalcy.

He urged the citizenry not to do or encourage any action that may turn back the clock, “but to keep living in harmony as we get set to rebuild our dear state and strengthen the unity that we are known for.”