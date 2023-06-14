Sanwo-Olu leads 10th year remembrance for Abibatu Mogaji

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will join Lagosians and Nigerians on Thursday a special prayer in remembrance of the late Iyaloja-General of the Association of Nigerian Market Women and Men, Alhaja (Dr.) Abibatu Ashabi Mogaji.

Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, a business magnate, frontline Awoist, and market leader and mother of Nigeria’s President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu died on June 15, 2013, at the age of 96.

Governor Sanwo-Olu will join President Tinubu, eminent politicians, business tycoons, Muslim clerics, the clergymen as well as market leaders for the 10th year Fidau (Prayer) for the late Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji at Blue Roof, Agidingbi, Ikeja on Thursday.

The Fidau (Prayer) is organised by the Lagos State Government to celebrate the late politician, whose legacy lives on through the transformative policies and initiatives championed by her son, President Tinubu, when he was Governor of Lagos State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Media Adviser, Gboyega Akosile, said Alhaja Mogaji was a woman of tremendous grace, resilience, and devotion to her family and community, adding that the late Iyaloja General left an indelible mark on the nation and the people.

“Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji’s life was one of service, dedication, and compassion. As a staunch advocate for the welfare and development of her community, she championed numerous causes that provided opportunities for the less privileged and uplifted the lives of many. Her unwavering commitment to social justice, equity, and fairness earned her the respect and admiration of all who knew her.

“As Iyaloja General of Nigeria, Alhaja Mogaji was a trailblazer, breaking barriers and paving the way for women to take up leadership roles in business and commerce. She was a beacon of hope and inspiration to thousands of market women and entrepreneurs across the nation, empowering them with the skills and resources to flourish in their respective trades,” Governor Sanwo-Olu said.