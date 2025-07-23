Sanwo-Olu launches produce for Lagos N500b Offtake Guarantee Fund

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday launched the produce for Lagos Programme and the ₦500 billion Offtake Guarantee Fund, an initiative of the state government aimed at boosting food security, reducing imports, and enhancing agricultural productivity across Nigeria.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the programme and the fund reflect his administration’s commitment to achieving food security, inclusive prosperity, and sustainable growth not just for Lagos State but for Nigeria.

Speaking during the launching of the programme at the Lagos House, Ikeja, Governor Sanwo-Olu said Lagos is Nigeria’s largest food market, consuming over 50 percent of the food traded in the South-West with a food economy valued at ₦16.14 trillion.

The Governor expressed optimism that the programme would provide guaranteed off-take contracts, access to financing, and logistics support, connecting Lagosians directly with Lagos’s dynamic food economy.

He said the initiative, which is a partnership between government and the private sector, will boost agricultural production.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also announced and commissioned the deployment of a fleet of 150 cold and dry trucks, the largest of its kind, in partnership with the private sector.

He stressed further that the initiative “will boost agricultural production and reduce reliance on informal and uncoordinated supply channels, create jobs for our youth and increase economic returns for all ecosystem stakeholders.

“It will be implemented through the Lagos Food Systems Infrastructure Company (LAFSINCO) and supported by key Special Purpose Vehicles like the Lagos Bulk Trading Company, Ekolog (Eko Logistics), and the Produce for Lagos Fund.

“This ₦500 Billion Offtake Guarantee Fund will provide working capital for bulk traders, finance for logistics operators, liquidity for aggregators, and credit support for food producers across Nigeria. It is a demonstration of our understanding that our food economy cannot thrive on policy alone – it requires financing.

“This fund is not a subsidy; it is an investment vehicle that will catalyse private capital, stabilise food prices, and de-risk agricultural operations across the value chain. What we are doing here is creating a whole new agricultural ecosystem, one that rises to meet the demands of today and of tomorrow—combining policy, financing, infrastructure, and data.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu called on all state governors, financial institutions, development organisations, foreign missions and diplomatic representatives from our valued partner nations, regulatory bodies, multilateral organisations, captains of industries, our able farmers nationwide, and other relevant value chain actors to produce for Lagos.

“Let us rise together to feed this nation sustainably. Let us collaborate across borders, build resilient infrastructure, support, and secure our food future not just for Lagos but for Nigeria. Let us lead, let us inspire, and let us grow for the prosperity of our people and the greatness of our country,” he said.

Speaking during the event, Governors Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Mohammed Bago of Niger State, Agbu Kefas of Taraba and Usman Ododo of Kogi commended Governor Sanwo-Olu and the Lagos State Government for the bold initiative on food security.

The governors, whose states are expected to be major beneficiaries of the Produce for Lagos Programme and ₦500 billion Offtake Guarantee Fund, expressed readiness to partner with Lagos State in the areas of comparative advantages in boosting food security, not only in Lagos but in Nigeria.

Also speaking, the Minister for Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani; the Minister of Livestock, Idi Maiha; and the Minister of State for Finance, Doris Aniete, hailed the Lagos State government for the Produce for Lagos Programme, noting that it underscores the state’s commitment to food security and partnership with other states.

Also Read

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, expressed his confidence in the initiative, stating that it would work well in addressing food security challenges in the state.

He also expressed the readiness of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to support the Produce for Lagos Programme initiative, which, according to him, will tackle hunger in the country.

Also speaking, Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems, Abisola Olusanya, said the initiative aims to centralise agricultural aggregation to cut post-harvest losses, stabilise food prices, and create an efficient urban food supply logistics system.

She said the Lagos State Government has launched several programmes, including the Lagos Innovation Club, Lagos Food Festival, Lagos Agriculture Scholars Programme, and Lagos Apprenticeship Programme, to support agricultural entrepreneurs and promote food culture.

The Chairman of Origin Tech Group, Prince S. J. Samuel, expressed the commitment of the private sector to the Lagos State agriculture transformation and called for more partnership between public and private sectors for food security in Lagos State and Nigeria at large.

Post Views: 9