Sanwo-Olu lauds MTN Foundation’s anti-substance abuse efforts

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has lauded the MTN Foundation for its sustained commitment to national well-being through its Anti-Substance Abuse Programme (ASAP).

Sanwo-Olu gave the commendation during MTN’s Anti-Substance Abuse Programme (ASAP) Advocacy Stakeholders Conference on Wednesday in Lagos.

The governor, who was represented by Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), noted that since 2019, MTN had demonstrated how corporate responsibility could transcend business to become a powerful force for social change.

He noted that MTN’s commitment exemplified what a purposeful public-private partnership should embody, asserting that the fight against substance abuse could not and must not be the burden of government alone.

He stressed the urgency of investing in prevention, describing it as an imperative to protect the youth, who are the future of the nation.

On what the state was doing, the governor outlined comprehensive strategies to combat substance abuse.

“We are constructing the largest mental health institute with 500 psychiatric beds and 1,000 rehab beds, which we shall be commissioning by the grace of God, December 2026,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu also highlighted the establishment of a mental health hotline and regular inter-ministerial collaborations with agencies such as the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

He added: “We empower schools, communities, and religious institutions with the tools and knowledge to educate, identify, and intervene early.

“We have also strengthened our school counselling systems and expanded access to mental health support through our Lagos State Wellbeing Programme.”

Odunayo Sanya, Executive Director of the MTN Nigeria Foundation, reiterated the foundation’s profound commitment.

She stated that for 20 years, the MTN Foundation had invested approximately N33 billion in reaching 36 states, 3,600 communities, and 550 local government areas in Nigeria.

Sanya emphasised that MTN’s primary goal was to create a future the youths could thrive in.

She also commended the NDLEA and UNODC for their joint efforts in conducting awareness campaigns and sharing anti-drug abuse messages with students and teachers in schools nationwide.

She urged students to become vanguards of the anti-drug abuse message within their communities.

Also, the Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier General Buba Marwa (retd), said MTN Foundation’s commitment to corporate social responsibility, particularly in addressing substance abuse, was truly commendable.

Speaking on substance use, he noted that it was necessary to invest in prevention, break the cycle, and stop organised crime.

Marwa added that this was a call to action that Nigeria could not afford to ignore.

He said: “With a staggering 14.4 percent of people aged 15 years to 64 years abusing drugs, more than twice the global average, Nigeria is facing a health crisis and a threat to national security.

“Substance abuse weakens families, fuels organised crime, and endangers future generations.

“The NDLEA is working tirelessly to dismantle drug trafficking networks, but long-term success requires community resilience and prevention at the grassroots level.

“The agency has embedded prevention strategies into all facets of its operations, scaling up social advocacy initiatives to take prevention messages to schools, markets, and communities.”

Marwa said the MTN Foundation’s partnership with the NDLEA in substance abuse prevention was a crucial step towards addressing the epidemic.

He added: “By investing in prevention, we not only protect individuals but also weaken the operational strength of organised crime.

“When a young person is prevented from using drugs, it helps to weaken the operations of these criminal activities.

“It is time for Nigeria to take a proactive approach to addressing substance abuse and break the cycle of organised crime.”

