Sanwo-Olu: Lagos will collaborate with organizations to address drug abuse, social vices

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday said his administration will continue to work collaboratively with organisations and individuals to create a future that is needed to put the citizens of Lagos in a better sphere.

He said this at the commissioning of Ile Ayo (House of Joy) Drug Rehabilitation Facility in Alausa, Ikeja by the Freedom Foundation in collaboration with the Lagos State Government.

Governor Sanwo-Olu commended the founder of the Freedom Foundation, Pastor (Dr.) Tony Rapu, for his commitment toward empowering the youths and addressing social vices, especially issues of drugs abuse and substance abuse.

He said Ile Ayo is a real partnership that presents a platform that would not be put to waste and that would move Lagos State and Nigeria forward as well as a community-based centre that had divine involvement.

Also speaking at the God Bless Nigeria (GBN) Independence Day Freedom Rally held at Agege Stadium, on Sunday, Governor Sanwo-Olu in his keynote address, said his administration is ready to give a better life, job opportunities and work together with communities across the State to make life more meaningful to the youths.

He said: “All we are about is the spirit of collaboration; it is the spirit of togetherness and oneness. And that is the reason Lagos State Government and I personally will work with Freedom Foundation to see that they scale up all the good things they are doing to bring about community development, skill acquisition, jobs creation.

“We will be working with them and we will be identifying various spots where we need to have interventions. We need to create community-based engagement where our youths and everybody will have a sense of belongings.

“We will ensure that we work collaboratively to assist everybody that needs help and those who have issues that need to be resolved, be it drug, substance use and abuse would be assisted to give everybody a new hope, a new life, a new beginning so that they can become better citizens for Nigeria, better Lagosians and better individuals for their families.”

The Founder of Freedom Foundation, Dr. Tony Rapu commended the Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration for collaboration with his foundation, saying the Operation Better Life initiative by his foundation is a partnership for transformation through rehabilitation, welfare, empowerment and skills acquisition to build the capacity of young men and women on the streets.

“I want to appreciate Governor Sanwo-Olu. He is a Governor who listens to people. He is a Governor whose heart is for the people and above all, he is a man who wants to work for the betterment of the people,” he said.

The Chairman of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, Bola Adesola, said the initiative of the Freedom Foundation in collaboration with the Lagos State Government aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) agenda.

She said the employment trust fund will assist beneficiaries of the Ile Alayo Drug Rehabilitation Facility and other programmes of the Freedom Foundation with job opportunities and necessary skills for them to be empowered and become responsible citizens.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Segun Dawodu said his ministry would continue to partner with Freedom Foundation and other stakeholders on the need to ensure youths have sound health and eradicate social menace in the State.

Dawodu noted that the opening of the Rehabilitation centre would help alleviate the malaise faced with the youths.