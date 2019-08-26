The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday left for Japan to attend the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development.

The conference, with the theme: “Africa and Yokohama, Sharing Passion for the Future,” will take place in the City of Yokohama from August 28 to 30.

Sanwo-Olu is in the entourage of President Muhammadu Buhari on the trip, following an invite to the event by the Japanese Government.

A statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, said Sanwo-Olu would join Buhari at the third Plenary Session of the conference, where the President is expected to give a keynote speech on Nigeria-Japan relations and takeaways from TICAD6.

The Governor is also expected to attend a state banquet and join other dignitaries, including President Buhari, to honour the invitation of Emperor Naruhito at a Tea Reception at the imperial palace in Tokyo.

Sanwo-Olu will be meeting Chief Executive Officers of some Japanese conglomerates, with the aim to driving investments to Lagos.

The Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, will declare sessions of the conference open.