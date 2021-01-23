The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday inaugurated three projects in Badagry, Lagos, as part of his compaign promises.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the projects include Lagos State Affordable Public Housing Scheme, in Idale, Badagry and commencement of the reconstruction of Hospital Road, Badagry.

Others are Maternal and Childcare Centre and School of Anaesthesia, Badagry.

Opening the 252 two-bedroom bungalows at Idale, Sanwo-Olu reiterated the commitment of his administration to provide affordable housing for Lagosians.

He promised to complete all ongoing Lagos-Homes across the state before the end of the year including the four hundred and fifty (450) units at Ajara.

At the flag-off of General Hospital, Topo Idale road, the governor said the road would enhance movement in that area of the state.

The governor said the project would rebrand the tourism image of Badagry, adding that this would link the Iworo-Ajido and the Whispering Palms Resort.

He said that those living within the axis would equally have easy passage in accessing other tourist locations in Badagry.

While commissioning the newly built Maternal and Childcare Centre 250 bed facilities, Sanwo-Olu said the gesture was to reduce infant mortality rate and enhance maternal and child care for both the pregnant woman and the baby.

He said the MCC had been fully equipped with adequate staff and the requisite equipment that would help the health sector achieve the desired goals of the present administration.

Sanwo-Olu promised that his administration would provide a facility manager to manage the facility for betterment of the people as it would serve the entire West Senatorial District of the state.

The governor later inspected the facility during the tour and advised pregnant women to make judicious use of the centre.

In his speech, the Commissioner for Housing, Moruuf Akinberu, said the need for an affordable housing scheme in all areas of Lagos State was a priority for the Sanwo-Olu administration.

According to him, the administration is in partnership with ECOSTONE Nigeria Ltd for ECO friendly homes with modern amenities and low maintenance culture.

He further said the 252 units of two-bedroom bungalows would be allocated based on rent which was affordable for low income earners.

NAN reports that the Governor was accompanied by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat and Tayo Ayinde, Chief of Staff to the governor.

Others are Solomon Bonu, Special Adviser on Arts, Tourism and Culture, Morouf Akinberu, Commissioner for Housing, Ibrahim Layode, member Lagos State House of Assembly representing Badagry Constituency 1 and Dr Akin Abayomi- Commissioner for Health.