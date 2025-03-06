Sanwo-Olu inaugurates roads, begs landlords not to increase rent

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Thursday inaugurated a network of roads in two council areas, with an appeal to landlords not to increase rents.

“Please don’t increase your house rents because Sanwo-Olu has just done connectivity.

“We are not doing it so you can put a burden on your tenants.

“The value of your houses might have gone up with the dual carriage way but, please, take it that this is our responsibility to you, ” he said.

The governor charged the state residents to take responsibility for protecting public infrastructure against vandalism.

He also charged them to refrain from dumping refuse on roads.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the rehabilitated and upgraded roads are Agidi Road and Church Street in Agboyi/Ketu Local Council Development Areas and Demurin Road in Kosofe Local Government Area.

Sanwo-Olu said that the road rehabilitation and upgrade would improve vehicular movement and traffic flow with attendant positive impact on businesses and lives of the residents.

He added that they would eliminate perennial flooding and facilitate easy movement of goods and people.

“This infrastructure is yours to protect. Our duty is to make life easier for you by reducing travel time, which will automatically translate into growth economically and socially.”

The governor described the road rehabilitation and upgrade as fulfilment of another campaign promise he made.

He also said that they were in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S Plus Agenda of his administration to provide critical infrastructure to support economic activities.

Olufemi Daramola, the Special Adviser to the governor on Infrastructure, said that the roads were designed to reduce travel time, foster local economic growth and improve overall efficiency of transport.

He said that the network of roads would accommodate the growing population and increasing vehicular pressure in Lagos State.

The Chairman of Agboyi/Ketu Local Council Development Area, Dele Osinowo, praised the Sanwo-Olu administration for its developmental efforts.

The chairman also appealed to landlords in the council area not to increase house rents arbitrarily.

