Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Friday inaugurated the 9th Lagos State House of Assembly, which saw Mudashiru Obasa retaining the position of Speaker.

Obasa was speaker of the 8th Assembly which ended its session on Thursday.

Proclaiming the 9th Assembly, Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said that he looked forward to harmonious relationship with the House.

This, he said, was necessary to take the state to higher heights.

Sanwo-Olu said: “Some few days ago, I took the oath of Office as the 15thGovernor of Lagos State.

“Today, I am in the hallowed chamber of the Lagos State House of Assembly to inaugurate the 9th Assembly of the state legislature in line with Section 105 Subsection 3 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I am here with a heart of gratitude and to particularly commend Lagosians who came out in large number to vote our party, APC, as evident in the composition of the House being convened today comprising 100 per cent members of our great party.

“This is an eloquent testimony to the unwavering commitment of our people to progressive ideals which we have sustained since 1999.

“As we commence the legislative duties, it is important to remind ourselves that although we belong to different arms of government, we are all accountable to the people of this great state who have repose a great deal of trust and confidence in our party.’’

According to him, the essence of the principle of separation of powers is to ensure checks and balances as well as to guarantee the independence of each arm of government.

He said: “It, however, does not discourage partnership as long as this will serve the overall interest and good of the people of our great state, Lagos.

“Let me use this opportunity to assure you that the Executive arm of Government under my watch encourages harmonious relationship among the three arms of government.

“Lagos State has always been a pace setter in this regard and we will continue to remain one.

“As progressive partner in this dispensation, we have a joint responsibility to raise the bar and move standard of governance to the next level.’’

According to him, the journey of four years has started and now is the time for all to put their hands on the plough and activate the process of fulfilling promises made to the people.

He said that no single arm of government can function efficiently without the support of the other arms.

Sanwo-Olu charged the House on oversights, speed and accuracy in the discharge of duties in order to impart greatly on the lives and wellbeing of the people.

He said that he was committed to the full implementation of the recently signed 2019 Appropriation Law and three others for the smooth operation of his administration.

He said: “In the coming days, weeks and months, I will be seeking your kind considerations for the quick passage of various bills that will be forwarded to you from time to time to get legal backing where necessary for the execution of some of our programmes.”

At the event, the Clerk of the House, Azeez Sanni, who took the roll call in the 40-member Assembly, sought for nomination for the position of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker.

Moshood Oshun nominated Mudashiru Obasa due to his leadership prowess for the Speaker of the 8thAssembly.

The nomination was supported by Oluyinka Ogundimu and the clerk closed the nomination in the absence of any other nominee for the position.

Similarly, Tunde Braimoh nominated Wasiu Eshinokun-Sanni for the position of the Deputy Speaker, seconded by Desmond Elliot.

The clerk also closed the nomination in the absence of any other nominee for the same position.

Obasa, a fifth term lawmaker, was decorated and took the oath of office, following which he reeled out names of other principal officers of the House.

Sanai Agunbiade emerged the Majority Leader while Wahab Jimoh emerged the Deputy Majority Leader.

Rotimi Abiru emerged as the Chief Whip while a second-term female lawmaker, Mosunmola Sangodara emerged the Deputy Chief Whip

In his acceptance speech, Obasa, said that the state was blessed to compete with other countries of the world.

He said that Lagos of his dream was like London, with effective and efficient transportation.

The speaker, who reiterated the need to push further special status for the state, tasked the executive arm on the need to ensure implementation of laws.

He said: “We are ready to collaborate with other arms of government, especially the executive, for the success of this administration; our doors are open.’’

Obasa, who thanked the National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and other leaders of the party for their support, assured residents of people-oriented laws and dividends of democracy.

In his welcome address, the clerk said that the House comprises 40 members and all the members were elected on the platform of APC.

According to him, 29 members are returning for various terms while 11 are newly elected.

Breaking it down, Sanni said that one member was returning for the fifth term, five for fourth term, eight for third term and 15 for second term.

NAN reports that the inauguration was attended by party leaders, traditional rulers and other stakeholders.