Sanwo-Olu inaugurates newly-completed council secretariat, road

A new administrative building, purpose built legislative council chamber, and a standard interlocking road projects were inaugurated by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at Ibeju Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos State on Wednesday.

The multi-storey administrative building, named after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was rebuilt and delivered by the council chairman, Hon. Abdullahi Olowa.

It succeeds the old council secretariat, which was razed by arsonists during the October 2020 protests against police brutality, tagged: “EndSARS.”

Sanwo-Olu also performed the groundbreaking for the construction of Citrus Gardens, a housing project the council initiated in collaboration with private developers.

The occasion marked a new chapter in the council’s efforts to reorganise its administrative structures, following the destruction of its headquarters in the wake of violent protests.

Sanwo-Olu said the projects underscored the council chairman’s commitment to inclusive development and responsive governance at the grassroots.

The development, the governor said, reflected the resilient spirit of the council to bounce back from the setbacks it suffered from arson attacks.

He said the progress marked the power of purposeful and transformational leadership that had been driving the progress of the State.

He said: “It is with great delight that I commission and hand over these impactful projects to the good people of Ibeju Lekki.

“These projects underscore our commitment to inclusive development and responsive governance at the grassroots level.

“This moment reflects the progress inspired by the transformative impact of our THEMES Plus development agenda.

“This is the power of purposeful and transformational leadership that is driving Lagos State forward.

“Grassroots development is central to our vision for a Greater Lagos.

“The projects being unveiled today are a collaborative efforts of the government, development partners and the resilient people of this community.

“The newly completed administrative building will restore and enhance operational efficiency of the council, just as it will improve staff productivity.

“The well-furnished legislative building complements the business of the local government for more greater impact.”

Sanwo-Olu said the projects centred around jobs creation and broadening the council’s internally generated revenue base, stressing that the projects would promote orderly urban development in the community.

Inaugurating the road, the governor said the infrastructure would open up access to undeveloped areas of the council, permitting more development.

The road was named after the Governor to honour Sanwo-Olu’s infrastructure legacy in the council.

The governor used the opportunity to inform the council’s residents about his administration’s plan to construct key road projects in the Ibeju Lekki community, pointing out that Eleranigbe Road would be attended to in order to open connectivity around Omu Creek.

He said: “I make bold to inform you that we have started the bridge from Sangotedo and will cross over from Omu Creek to drop at the Lekki airport area.

“Once this infrastructure is completed, it will open up the entire corridor.”

Olowa said the reconstruction of the council’s headquarters would normalise activities in the local government area, noting that staff members of the council could now work in a workspace that fostered efficiency and innovation.

He said: “This new secretariat complex provides a spacious, well-equipped, and technologically advanced environment which addresses the longstanding challenges of inadequate office space and suboptimal working conditions.

“With high-speed internet, 24-hour solar lighting, CCTV surveillance, and a dedicated ICT Center, I can confidently declare that we have delivered one of the most advanced local government administrative buildings in the country.”

The council chairman said the new legislative chamber would be the cornerstone of democratic governance in the council. The councillors, he said, would now operate from a befitting office accommodation that reflected the importance of their work.

Olowa said the Citrus Gardens would be more than a housing estate.

The project, he said, will stimulate economic activity and set a new benchmark for urban development in Ibeju-Lekki.

“The housing estate will feature modern residential units, paved roads, CCTV surveillance, constant security, indoor recreation spaces, and green areas. All designed to promote safe, inclusive, and sustainable living,” the council boss said.

