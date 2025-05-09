Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Accident, Emergency Centre in Epe

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday inaugurated a state-of-the-art Accident and Emergency Centre in Epe.

The purpose-designed trauma management facility, situated in the Federal Medical Centre, Epe (formerly Epe General Hospital), is an intervention initiated by Custodian Investment Plc to bridge medical emergency care gaps in the Epe Division.

The Government, through the Ministry of Health, took delivery of the fully-furnished facility funded by Custodian Social Responsibility Foundation.

Prior to the intervention, Epe had no dedicated trauma centre that could handle major emergency cases, burdening the old General Hospital to grapple with unpredictable response time in emergency situations.

The dedicated emergency centre would address critical healthcare needs and expand access to quality life-saving services in the division.

Unveiling the project, Sanwo-Olu said the intervention set a new benchmark for the public-private partnership in health infrastructure development, stressing that the facility would make the difference in serving patients in life and death situations.

The governor described the project as “a manifestation” of his vision for a progressive Lagos, where residents’ well being is prioritised.

He said: “I am delighted to witness yet another milestone in our journey toward delivering quality, accessible, and responsive healthcare services across Lagos State.

“This administration is setting a new benchmark in fulfilling its promise of infrastructural and social development.

“The commissioning of the Accident and Emergency Centre in Epe is a bold step forward in expanding access to urgent and lifesaving medical services, especially in our riverine and rural communities.

“This is a demonstration of our unwavering commitment to building a healthier, safer Lagos for all.

“This intervention clear manifests our vision for a progressive Lagos, where health is treated as a priority.

“With state-of-the-art equipment, well-structured treatment areas, and modern support facilities, this centre is designed to provide swift, life-saving care in emergency situations.”

Sanwo-Olu said the ancillary facilities such as triage units, fully equipped emergency wards, diagnostic units, lounges and waiting areas would significantly enhance the quality of care that would be provided in the centre.

Beyond improving care, the governor said there would be better staff performance, faster response time, and greater public trust in the entire health system in the area.

He hailed the Foundation’s dedication to its social responsibility, noting that the impacts of the project would be unquantifiable.

“The presence of a top-tier emergency centre will benefit not just Epe but also surrounding communities, as it will ensure quicker intervention in critical situations, reducing preventable deaths, and promoting public health security,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. Kemi Ogunyemi, noted that the centre was a symbol of innovation, resilience, and compassionate governance, pointing out that the facility was designed with patient-centred principles.

Ogunyemi said the centre comprised four distinct operational zones: Red, Yellow, Blue, and Green, with each strategically developed to ensure rapid assessment, treatment, and stabilisation of emergency cases within short periods.

She said: “Beyond its architecture and layout, the centre reflects a deep commitment to sustainability and efficiency.

“From solar energy systems to green materials, from modern operating theatres to staff lounges and training rooms, every element has been carefully planned to serve both patients and healthcare providers with dignity, speed, and compassion.”

The Managing Director of Custodian Investment Plc, Wole Oshin, recalled how the Foundation finally settled to site the project in Epe after unsuccessful attempts to establish a trauma centre along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Oshin said his meeting with the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, led to the governor’s approval of the project in Epe.

He said Epe was chosen for the project because of its strategic location in ease of access and swift medical intervention.

