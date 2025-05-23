Sanwo-Olu in UK urges Africans to unlock new pathways for young people

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged Africans to unlock new pathways for young people to thrive by reforming higher education to make it more entrepreneurial and relevant to the rapidly evolving realities of the 21st century.

The Governor said taking an audacious move would drive entrepreneurship as a tool for economic empowerment and position Africa as a global leader in innovation, sustainability, and inclusive growth.

He noted that “the transformation we seek is not an abstract ideal; it is real, a call to action, and it is urgent.

“A call to harness our collective resources, talents, and networks to create real opportunities for millions across Africa.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu spoke on Thursday while delivering his keynote address at the official launch of the Centre for African Social and Economic Transformation (CASET) at the University of the West of England, Bristol.

He said CASET stands as a beacon of bold and bright promise, and with collective effort, its impact will be felt across Africa and beyond.

He added: “Lagos State will be a willing and committed partner, and we will do our best to help in forging additional partnerships.”

Sanwo-Olu therefore called on all academics, policymakers, business leaders, development partners, and friends of Africa to see CASET as a timely rallying point and a platform where stakeholders can join hands to turn ideas into action and action into lasting transformation.

The governor, who is the Patron of CASET, which stands as a beacon of Africa’s aspirations and the enduring partnership between the continent and the global community, said the continent, which is home to 1.4 billion people, with over 60 percent under the age of 25, holds the greatest reservoir of youthful energy, talent, and potential anywhere in the world.

He said Lagos State, which he has been privileged to lead as elected governor since 2019, “embodies a megacity minting some of the most exciting artists and creatives in the world today, while also asserting itself as a global startup ecosystem, home to several unicorn companies”.

The Governor said his administration, through some policies, is empowering young people with the skills, platforms, and capital they need to build businesses, create jobs, and drive change.

Sanwo-Olu said: “As articulated in the African Union’s Agenda 2063: ‘The Africa We Want,’ is one of prosperity, driven by inclusive growth, sustainable development, and innovation—and Lagos is proudly showing that this exciting vision is attainable.

“In Lagos State, we recognise the power of partnership as a way of overcoming the challenges we face.

“Working alongside my team over the last six years, particularly through public-private partnerships, we have delivered transformational infrastructure, including a brand new and expanding metro rail system, the largest rice processing mill in Africa, West Africa’s most modern seaport, and an extensive system of modern transport networks seamlessly integrating road, rail and water.

“We are also currently building the largest food logistics park in West Africa, as well as one of the largest paediatric facilities on the continent.

“Lagos is today home to the Dangote Refinery, the largest single-train petroleum refinery in the world, situated on the Lekki Peninsula, which itself happens to be one of the fastest-growing industrial and real estate corridors in the world.

“For us in Lagos, ambition and audacity are signature features for all that we do.

“We seek to build at scale to positively transform the lives and livelihoods of our people.

“This is why the vision and mission of CASET, to empower people and communities in Africa, resonate so deeply with me. As Governor of Lagos State—Africa’s largest city and economic powerhouse—I have seen firsthand how targeted investments in education, capacity building, digital technology, and enterprise can indeed transform lives.”

Speaking on the importance of CASET to Africa, Governor Sanwo-Olu said: “CASET is more than just a centre; it is a movement and a mobilising force.

“It is a movement to foster collaborative research, build institutional capacity, and solve pressing problems, and a mobilising force to promote cross-border partnerships that place African voices and leadership at the centre of shaping our shared future.

“As Patron, I pledge my full support to this mission.

“Through sustained partnerships between African governments, universities, private sector actors, and international allies, we can unlock new pathways for our young people to thrive.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu commended the visionary leadership of the University of the West of England, led by Prof. Sir Steven West; Founding Director of the Centre, Prof. Paschal Anosike; and all partners whose hard work has brought the noble idea to life.

He said their commitment to advancing Africa’s future is timely and truly commendable.

He said: “I am delighted to know that three Nigerian universities are already on board, working with the University of the West of England to build personnel and institutional capacity.

“Let us, as we witness the formal launch of CASET today, wholeheartedly rededicate ourselves to charting a bold new course together for Africa’s social and economic transformation.”

