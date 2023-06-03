Sanwo-Olu hosts Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka in Lagos House + Photos

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has hosted one of Arsenal’s renowned stars, Bukayo Saka.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who took oath for a second term on May 29, 2023, made this known on his Twitter handle on Saturday.

Though Saka is a Nigerian, he plays for the English national team, the Three Lions.

Sanwo-Olu, who described Saka as his favourite Arsenal player, tweeted on Saturday: “Exciting day at the State House, Marina today as I had the pleasure of hosting my favorite @Arsenal player, Star Boy Bukayo Saka.

“@BukayoSaka87.

“I also enjoyed receiving my own signed Saka Jersey.

“As a proud #Gunner, I’m incredibly proud of their inspiring run in the Premier League with such a young team.

“Their determination has motivated many and shown us the power of youth.

“We’re committed to bringing that same spirit to grassroots football in Lagos.

“Together, let’s create opportunities for our talented young players.

“Thank you for visiting me Bukayo and I look forward to next season.

“#COYG.”