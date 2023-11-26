Sanwo-Olu has raised bar on gender balance in Lagos — SSG

The Lagos State Government has said that it is poised to support the female gender with the enabling environment to compete favourably with their male counterparts.

The Secretary to the Government, Bimbo Salu-Hundeyin, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

She spoke on the sidelines of the Eloy Awards and Conference held on Friday night.

Salu-Hundeyin, at the event in Lagos, said a closer look at the appointments made by the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration showed that the state government was taking gender balance very seriously.

According to her, the government has put a lot of initiatives on ground, including skills acquisition and empowerment, to ensure that the voices of women in the state are heard and amplified.

The SSG said that what she had seen in the awards showed that Nigerian women were resilient and ready to do their best to maximise their potential.

She said: “This is really great.

“I actually think the convener of the awards deserves an award herself because she is really doing well herself.”

On some of the things done by the state on female gender affirmation, the SSG said: “Lagos State is already doing so many things.

“Already, the state government has given recognition to the good things done through the awards by asking the SSG to be present at this event.

“Lagos is the only state in Nigeria today, and I say this for free, that has in the civil service, the permanent secretaries 50 percent women, 50 percent with men.

“We believe in gender equality and inclusiveness.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Eloy Awards and Conference is an award for women excelling in their fields of work.

It was established by Tewa Onasanya in 2009.

Various categories of awards were given to young women from all walks of life at the event.