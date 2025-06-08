Sanwo-Olu hails President Tinubu for Blue Line rail support

A better train experience is on the way for Lagosians, with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu unveiling three new sets of coaches for the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line and hailing President Bola Tinubu for his support.

He launched the brand new coaches, on Sunday, at the National Arts Theatre Station where he put on record Tinubu’s support for the landmark project.

The coaches were imported from China by Lagos Metropolitan Area Transportation Authority (LAMATA) and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).

Each set has four cars – in line with the operational standards of the Blue Line.

The coaches will expand the capacity of the Blue Line.

Once the new coaches are put on the tracks, passengers will see reduction in journey time and turnaround.

Sanwo-Olu said Lagos had benefited immensely from the President’s support to sub nationals, following the removal of fuel subsidy.

According to him, Tinubu’s intervention has encouraged sub nationals to pursue initiatives that would help bring about an alternative mode of transportation in addressing cost of living.

He said: “The whole funding and the expansion of Blue Line capacity have been backed by an audacious transaction that has been made possible by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who, about a year and half ago, in his usual understanding, appreciated what the sub nationals are doing under his Renewed Hope Agenda.

“While we have seen the positive effects of subsidy removal and the impact of embracing the CNG alternative and electricity-powered vehicles, Mr. President also deemed it fit to extensively support us financially in the procurement of these additional rolling stocks.

“We are extremely grateful.

“This is a testament that the Renewed Hope Agenda is working well, especially for us in Lagos.”

Sanwo-Olu said the additional coaches would bring about more predictable and reliable operations as well as improved turnaround time.

He said: “This afternoon, we have just commissioned and formally handed over to LAMATA and CCECC three sets of train cars.

“Each set has four cars, which is the standard operating procedure of the Blue Line rail.

“With the new sets of coaches, it means we are doubling the capacity that we currently have on the Blue Line.

“Once the coaches are scheduled, we will see a reduction in journey time and turnaround time in frequency of journeys.

“We will also witness a more predictable and reliable train experience on the Blue Line.

“Journeys that hitherto took about 20 minutes may now be taken in half of the time now that the capacity is about to be doubled.

“We will also see changes in time when trains appear at stations; passengers may see trains every 10 minutes, which is what is desirable for an intra-city train operation.”

Also Read

The Governor disclosed that the Federal Government extensively supported Lagos State financially in the procurement of these additional rolling stocks.

Sanwo-Olu said Lagos would take delivery of a brand new set of trains to double the capacity of the Red Line, which operates between Agbado in Ogun State and Ebute Metta in the heart of Lagos Mainland.

The Governor said coaches for the Red Line would be twice the size of the Blue Line due to passengers’ traffic.

He said the construction of the second phase of the Blue Line from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko was on course, noting that stations and tracks were already coming out in shape.

“This goes to show that rail transportation as a means of commuting has come to stay in Lagos,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The Lagos Blue Line, the first phase of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit project, was inaugurated by former President Muhammadu Buhari on January 23, 2023.

It officially started transporting passengers on September 4, 2023, after a period of testing.

In one year, it has ferried over two million passengers.

In August 2024, the daily frequency of trips was increased from 54 to 72, reducing travel time between Marina and Mile 2 from about 30 minutes to 18 minutes.

Post Views: 6