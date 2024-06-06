Sanwo-Olu gifts LASU’s best graduating student N10m

The Lagos State Government on Thursday gifted the best graduating student at the Lagos State University, Olaniyi Olawale, with a sum of N10 million.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu revealed this at the school’s 27th convocation at the Buba Marwa Auditorium in LASU.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Olawale graduated from the Accounting Education Department with a cumulative CGPA of 4.98.

NAN reports that some eminent stakeholders, Prince Tajudeen Olusi and Dr Samuel Adedoyin, were awarded honorary doctorates while two professors, distinguished Prof. Amidu Sanni and Emeritus Prof. Martins Anetekhai were elevated.

“Congratulations Olaniyi Olawale, well done! Your hard work has brought you this far, the reward for hard work is more work. I believe there are so many Olawales in here, I want you to be inspired, LASU is a school of excellence.

“LASU has continued to lead in academic excellence. Products of this great institution have continued to excel in all their chosen fields.

“Just last week, I swore in some new judges for Lagos State, 10 out of the 13 new judges were alumni of LASU, that has gone to show that we’re indeed great,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor also advocated for more inclusivity for women in subsequent editions.

“I’d like to see more inclusivity for our women, as all our recipients are men. We need to have at least a woman in the mix,” he said.

The governor applauded the institution’s governing council for ensuring all-round education.

“I applaud the governing council for instilling discipline and diligence, and this is evident wherever your products are.

“LASU remains the best state university in Nigeria, and also the most digitally-advanced university in Nigeria.

Also Read:

“We’re doing well, we shouldn’t rest on our oars, we will keep setting the pace as the state of excellence. Thank you all,” Sanwo-Olu said.

NAN reports that no fewer than 11,195 students graduated from the state university.