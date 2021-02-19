With the completion of the Phase II of Lagos-Ogun Boundary Road project by the Lagos State Government, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has fulfilled yet another promise to the people of Alimosho.

On Friday, Sanwo-Olu delivered and commissioned four critical road projects in Agbado-Oke Odo Local Council Development Area, bringing huge relief in flow of traffic from the Lagos boundary communities into Ogun State.

The newly constructed road network, totaling 6.26km, includes Old Otta Road, Adekoya Road, Makinde Road and Suberu Oje Road.

The Governor also commissioned a 120-metre long bridge linking the boundary communities to Otta in Ogun State.

Each project is a dual carriageway with reinforced concrete drains and walkways.

Besides, Sanwo-Olu formally opened the remodelled Abesan Youth Centre constructed in Mosan-Okunola LCDA by the Ministry of Youth and Social Development.

All activities literally halted in Alimosho for the inauguration of the projects, with army of Agbado Oke-Odo residents trooping out to receive the Governor and members of the State’s cabinet.

Sanwo-Olu said the road projects were conceived with the goal to provide alternative routes to Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway and ease vehicular flow in and out of the two States.

The Governor said the new infrastructure would complement the network of 21 roads and two bridges already delivered in the first phase of the projects by the last administration.

The new roads, he said, were also designed to abate perennial flooding in the area.

Sanwo-Olu said the roads would enhance traffic connectivity and shorten distance, thereby reducing man-hour loss in traffic and stress of commuting along the Old Abeokuta Expressway.

He said: “Today, we are formally commissioning the Phase II of the Lagos-Ogun Boundary Road project to further demonstrate our unflinching commitment to completing all outstanding projects inherited and to bring succour to our people.

“These roads are of strategic importance to our citizens who live in boundary communities.

“More importantly, the completion of these projects shows the premium our administration places on bridging the infrastructure deficit as a strategy to creating the enabling environment for economic prosperity and improvement of the living condition of our citizens.

“This is in line with our vision to improve connectivity within Alimosho and neighbouring Ogun communities, thereby reducing travel time and loss of man-hour as well as boosting trade, commerce and investment opportunities in the axis.”

The Governor said the newly reconstructed roads, which are parallel to Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, would offer stress-free alternatives for motorists connecting Ota from Abule Egba-Ekoro highways through Agbado Oke-Odo axis.

He said the road projects would have direct impact on the economies of the two States, while also improving socio-economic wellbeing of the people by boosting free movement of goods in and out of Lagos and neighbouring Ogun communities.

Amidst thunderous ovation by residents of Mosan-Okunola LCDA, Sanwo-Olu inaugurated the Abesan Youth Centre with the aim to facilitate robust youth engagement and enhance activities geared towards moulding the character of young people positively in their communities.

The Governor said building of modern Youth Centres represented a thrust of his administration’s development agenda, aimed at cultivating healthy youth population that would be self-reliant and entrepreneurially oriented.

He disclosed that seven other Youth Centres would be completed in the coming months in Badagry, Epe, Obalende-Ikoyi, Orile-Agege, Ibeju Lekki, Surulere and Ikorodu.

He said: “It is my pleasure to inaugurate the Abesan Youth Centre, which embodies our commitment to a legacy of youth development and the acceleration of social development programmes.

“This articulates my administration’s readiness to focus on youth engagement and social works as a means of promoting equitable economic prosperity for all Lagosians.

“We will not deviate from this plan, as we are determined to meaningfully engage our youths, which is why this kind of modern Youth Centre is being replicated in other parts of the State.

“Cultivating healthy youth population that is vibrant, self-reliant, entrepreneurial and industrious is a major thrust of this administration’s development agenda.

“As a Government, we will play our role in eradicating the menace of substance abuse, which is why this centre is also equipped with a counselling room, where our youth will be mentored and also have access to trained counsellors who are able to provide the therapy needed to overcome mental and substance abuse issues.”

As the State Government provides enabling environment for the youth to thrive, Sanwo-Olu urged young people to seize the opportunity to be trained and equipped for the future.

He asked them to freely register at the youth centre for vocational courses of their choice from next month.

He assured those who will enrol for training would be fully supported by the Government until they are able to stand on their own.

The Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Hon. Segun Dawodu, said the Youth Centre was specifically remodelled with youth friendly amenities to meet contemporary needs of young people, noting that the facility would help build their mental and physical health.

Features in the Abesan Youth Centre include children playing ground, multipurpose court with spectators’ stand, gym, kitchen, offices, vocational training department and a grassed football pitch with spectators’ gallery that can also be used by Persons Living With Disabilities.

The State Government also provided 200kva transformer and generating set to provide electricity in the centre.