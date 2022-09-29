Sanwo-Olu felicitates with Oyetola at 68

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated his Osun State counterpart, Gboyega Oyetola, on his 68th birthday, describing him as “a visionary, passionate and selfless leader.”

The congratulatory message was contained in a statement by Sanwo-Olu’s Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile.

Sanwo-Olu said Governor Oyetola, who clocked 68 on September 29, has contributed in no small measure to the growth and development of Osun State by steering the ship of the state in the right direction.

He said the Osun State Governor has displayed pragmatic and exemplary leadership in Osun State first as Chief of Staff and now as the number one citizen of the State.

He said: “On behalf of my adorable wife, Ibijoke, and the good people of Lagos State, I join family, friends, political associates and the people of Osun State to congratulate my dear brother, Governor Gboyega Oyetola on his 68th birthday.

“Governor Oyetola is a visionary leader and gentleman, who has used his wealth of experience in the private sector as a financial expert and technocrat to manage Osun State.

“His managerial skill and developmental strides are noticeable in different areas of endeavours in Osun State. He has proved beyond reasonable doubt that he is a committed and visionary leader, who cares about the welfare, progress and development of the people of Osun State.

“On this occasion of his 68th birthday, I wish Governor Oyetola good health and wisdom as he continues to render more service to humanity, Osun State and Nigeria.”