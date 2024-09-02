Sanwo-Olu felicitates Shettima on 58th birthday 

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated Vice President Kashim Shettima on his 58th birthday, describing him as a reliable, competent, loyal and trusted partner to President Bola Tinubu in the Renewed Hope agenda.

The Governor also described Vice President Shettima as a visionary and passionate leader who has distinguished himself in both private and public office.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a congratulatory message issued on Monday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, said Vice President Shettima is a committed and selfless public servant whose vision aligns well with that of President Tinubu on how to take Nigeria out of the current state to a place of economic stability, social development and political stability.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said Vice President Shettima has, over the years, displayed pragmatic leadership in different areas at the state and national levels, in the private and public sectors.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the government, and the entire people of Lagos State, as well as leaders and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), I congratulate Vice President Kashim Shettima on his 58th birthday.

“On this occasion of his 58th birthday, I wish Vice President Kashim Shettima good health and wisdom as he continues to render more service to our dear country, Nigeria.”

