Sanwo-Olu felicitates Lagos First Lady at 56 

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has felicitated with his wife and First Lady of the State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, on her 56th birthday.

Dr. Sanwo-Olu, a medical doctor by profession, clocks 56 today, January 8.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, on Sunday, described his wife as “a jewel of inestimable value, my partner, prayer warrior.”

The Governor also described his wife as a courageous, kind-hearted and strong pillar of support, noting that Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu had touched the lives of millions of Nigerians, especially Lagosians first as a medical practitioner and currently as First Lady of the state.

“Today, on behalf of the good people of Lagos State, I celebrate a jewel of inestimable value, my partner, prayer warrior, mother of my children and the First Lady of Lagos, Dr. Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu.

“You have complimented the roles that God has given us now with all sense of dignity. You have put everything you learned into work and I can see the complementary role you bring on board. We are indeed very grateful for a time like this that we are here to serve Lagos State.

“I thank you for your support, your time and contribution to the Greater Lagos agenda. I also commend your remarkable contributions to the family, the medical profession, Lagos State, and humanity.

“Happy birthday my darling wife. Thank you for your strength and selflessness as we continue in the service and governance of Lagos State. I wish you all the very best in life”, Governor Sanwo-Olu prayed.