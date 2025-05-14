Sanwo-Olu, family, others hold one-year remembrance for Soyannwo

As family, friends and associates celebrate the one-year remembrance of Adegboyega Soyannwo, the immediate past Deputy Chief of Staff to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on May 15, the governor said he missed his former aide dearly, noting that his memories of him are as vivid as ever.

Governor Sanwo-Olu and other dignitaries are expected to attend the one-year Memorial and Thanksgiving Service of the late Soyannwo at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, The Covenant House at Victoria Island in Lagos.

The Eagle Online recalls that the Deputy Chief of Staff to Lagos State Governor died on May 15, 2024 during a brief illness at the age of 55.

His remains were committed to mother earth on May 23, 2024 at the Vaults and Gardens, after a funeral service at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), City of David Parish, Victoria Island.

Speaking on the one-year remembrance of his aide, Governor Sanwo-Olu said though Soyannwo is gone, he is never forgotten because of the remarkable and positive impacts he made during his lifetime.

He said: “I remember former Deputy Chief of Staff, Gboyega Soyannwo, who we lost about one year ago.

“We celebrate the beautiful life Gboyega lived and the impact he had on his family, friends, associates, the civil servants and the political office holders in Lagos State in general.

“Soyannwo was not only my Deputy Chief of Staff by title, he was my brother, an armour-bearer, a confidante and a faithful believer in our collective dream of a Greater Lagos.

“He worked passionately with me in ensuring that good governance and dividends of democracy are delivered to millions of Lagos residents.

“Though Gboyega is no more with us, his total dedication and service to Lagos State will never be forgotten because of the remarkable work he did during his lifetime.

“As we celebrate one year of remembrance of Gboyega Soyannwo, my prayers are with his beloved wife, Yewande, and their children, as well as the entire family he left behind.

“I pray that God will continue to be with them.”

