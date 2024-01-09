Sanwo-Olu eulogises wife in flowery words as she turns 57

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has eulogised his wife, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, as she turns 57.

Governor Sanwo-Olu penned the flowery tribute on Monday on his X handle, ending it with: “With all my love.”

He wrote: “Today marks the birthday celebration of the incredible woman who stands beside me.

“Happy birthday to my wife, life partner, and the wonderful mother of our children, Dr. Ibijoke.

“Darling Joke, your strength, grace, and unwavering support lights up every moment of our lives.

“Here’s to many more years of love, joy and shared dreams. May this day and the year ahead be filled with endless blessings, laughter, and cherished memories.

“With all my love, Jide.”