Sanwo-Olu eulogises late NADECO chieftain, Ndubuisi Kanu

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the immediate past chairman of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) and former Military Administrator of Lagos State, the late Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (rtd), as a detribalised Nigerian.

He enjoined Nigerians to learn from the simplicity, humility and sense of service and dedication that the late administrator lived for.

Sanwo-Olu said Rear Admiral Kanu would be missed dearly because of the big vacuum his death has created as an elder statesman and outstanding military officer.

Ndubuisi Kanu, a retired naval officer and former military administrator of Imo State between 1976 and 1977, died on Wednesday, January 12, at the age of 77 years.

During a condolence visit to the deceased family on Friday, January 15, by Governor Sanwo-Olu; his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, and top state officials, the governor promised that the state government would participate fully in all the programmes leading to the final burial ceremony of the former governor.

Speaking during ‘A Night of Tributes and Celebration of Rear Admiral Godwin Ndubuisi Kanu’ held in Onikan, Lagos on Tuesday night, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the Lagos State government would hold a Day of Tributes and church service to celebrate the exit of the former military governor of the state.

He said: “On behalf of the government and the people of Lagos State, we will be having our own day. We will be doing two events in one. We will be having a proper church service for him and we will also be having a Day of Tributes for him because there is nothing that we do that would be enough to celebrate this giant of our time.

“He was a man that I have personally come to respect and appreciate. On behalf of the people and government of Lagos State, I want to say without any fear or doubt at all that the late Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Godwin Kanu was indeed a great Nigerian. He was a detribalised Nigerian. He was an outstanding military officer. He was a gentleman and an enviable admiral.

“He was a Lagosian to the core; a man that truly knew how to build bridges and a man that held everybody’s hands across Nigeria; a man that truly believed in the narrative called Nigeria.

“I believe he was also a true father to his children; a loving husband and a man that all of us have come to acknowledge and respect as an outstanding individual.”

Sanwo-Olu also praised late Kanu’s contribution to Nigeria’s democracy and fiscal federalism, especially his fight, alongside the progressive elements in the country during the June 12, 1993 presidential annulment struggle and the dark days of the military junta, for the enthronement of democracy and good governance in Nigeria.

“Leaving the military, he became the lover of his people. He became a defender of his people. He became an advocate for his people because he couldn’t take a back seat. He truly showed to all of us that the NADECO fight was a true cause; a cause that he needed to stand up and be counted for and he led that coalition at the height of it and at the most difficult time of that coalition that led to all the things that we know around June 12, 1993.

He brought men and resources together and he did not change his opinion. He was an outstanding Nigerian that we all need to be proud of.”