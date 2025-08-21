Sanwo-Olu endorses partnership with NBA Nigeria for development of basketball

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed his administration’s readiness to forge a partnership with the Nigerian leadership of the National Basketball Association to strengthen, nurture and improve basketball development in Lagos.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the NBA Nigeria’s plan to focus on creating pathways for young athletes by offering them opportunities for growth, exposure, and international recognition aligns strongly with his administration’s vision to use sports as a tool for empowerment, social development, and economic growth.

He said his government will work with the National Basketball Association and other critical stakeholders and investors to develop basketball, unlock the potential of young people and further establish Lagos as a hub for sporting excellence.

Governor Sanwo-Olu spoke during a courtesy visit by the leadership of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Nigeria, led by NBA Africa Investor, Mr Tunde Folawiyo, at Lagos House, Marina.

The Governor, who disclosed that his administration is currently building 10 mini stadia in different parts of Lagos State, said he will ensure that all the stadia have basketball courts for the development of the game at the grassroots level.

He said, “For us as a government, we are meant to encourage the private sector and be a strong enabler. We are also meant to help to develop the interest of our young ones in basketball, and that is why we are investing in different sporting activities.

“Whatever is expected of us in terms of infrastructure

and grassroots development that we need to do, we will work with you. We will identify programmes, and ensure that in almost all our sporting facilities, we develop basketball courts. We are building 10 mini stadia around the State, and in all of them we will have a basketball court.”

Also Read

Governor Sanwo-Olu also commended Tunde Folawiyo and NBA leadership for their passion and interest in the game. “I want to commend all of you for the African Basketball League for the attempt you have all put in the last five years,” he said.

Speaking earlier, Folawiyo praised Governor Sanwo-Olu for his giant strides in Lagos State, especially in the area of infrastructural and sports development.

Folawiyo outlined the commitment of the NBA Africa Investment Group to growing basketball from the grassroots and expressed their readiness to partner with the Lagos State Government in ways that extend far beyond the basketball game itself.

He said they are keen to leverage their network to attract investment, strengthen sports infrastructure, and enhance the capacity of coaches and technical personnel.

“As a proud Lagosian, I commend Governor Sanwo-Olu for all the efforts he has made and will continue to make. He has supported us with infrastructure. He has done a lot for us, and we want him to do more by providing infrastructures that will enable us to achieve what we want to achieve.

“We have created a strong platform in Africa to raise many NBA players, and we want to do more. We want to develop basketball at the grassroots, as well as a strong sports franchise and league that will have African cities competing against each other in a strong league,” he said.

Post Views: 3