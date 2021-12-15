Sanwo-Olu doles out 30 vehicles to Medical Directors of state-owned hospitals

In fulfilment of his promise to provide a better welfare package to health care professionals, in order to ensure efficient, qualitative and equitable health care service delivery to residents of the state, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday presented 30 brand new vehicles to Medical Directors of state-owned secondary and tertiary healthcare facilities to facilitate the effective discharge of their official duties and responsibilities.

The vehicles; sedan, compact SUV GAC cars were presented to the medical directors by the Governor at a brief handover ceremony held at the General Hospital, Odan Lagos.

The medical directors who were obviously elated at the gift of the vehicles, thanked the Governor for the kind gesture, noting the gift is a call to renewed dedication and commitment in achieving the present administration’s goals in the health sector.

Present at the handover ceremony were the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi; Chairman Lagos State Health Service Commission, Dr. Atinuke Onayiga and the Permanent Secretaries of the Ministry of Health and Health Service Commission, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye and Dr. Muyiwa Eniayewun respectively.

Also present were the Chief Executive Officer, Lagos State AIDS Control Agency, Dr. Monsurat Adeleke; Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Health, Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih; Special Assistant on Health, Dr. Tunde Ajayi and Technical Assistant to the Honourable Commissioner, Dr. Olamide Okulaja.