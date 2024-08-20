Sanwo-Olu congratulates Yoruba on Isese Day

The Chairman of the South West Governors Forum and Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated Yoruba on Isese Day being celebrated across the six South West states on Tuesday, August 20.

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s message was contained in a statement on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile.

He praised the people of the South West, particularly traditional rulers and traditional religious worshippers, for sustaining and preserving the cultural heritage of the Yoruba people.

The Governor said although the world has become a global village, with an attendant result in multiculturalism, the Yoruba people have unique culture and traditions that must be preserved for the future generations.

He commended all the traditional rulers and people of the South-West for upholding these cultural and traditional virtues of the Yoruba race.

He however charged them to use the occasion of today’s celebrations to remind themselves of the importance of the Yoruba “Omoluabi” ethos, which include tolerance, hospitality, peaceful coexistence among “ourselves, different religious groups and our neighbours, noting that these must continue to be the hallmark of the Yoruba people.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who declared a public holiday in Lagos State to commemorate Isese Day, also praised his colleagues for declaring today a public holiday in their respective states for the celebration of Isese Day.

