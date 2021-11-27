Sanwo-Olu congratulates Wahid Oshodi on election as ITTF vice president

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated former Lagos State Commissioner for Sports and Ex-President of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), Wahid Enitan Oshodi on his election as the Executive Vice President of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, said the elevation of Oshodi, who was elected few months ago as Deputy President of African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF) to the global level as Vice President of ITTF is well deserved.

Oshodi was unanimously elected as the Executive Vice President of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Federation held on Wednesday November 24 in Houston, Texas, in the United States.

Oshodi polled 116 votes, which is 85.29 per cent of the total of 136 votes cast during the election to emerge top among the 14 candidates that contested for the office.

He is the second Nigerian to be elected to the world body after Segun George and he will serve along seven other Executive Vice Presidents elected at the Annual General Meeting.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said Oshodi deserves the victory as ITTF Vice President, having contributed immensely to the growth and development of sports, especially table tennis at national and continental levels.

“On behalf of the Lagos State Government and millions of Lagosians, I rejoice with a worthy citizen of our dear State, Wahid Enitan Oshodi on his election as the Executive Vice President of the International Table Tennis Federation.

“Oshodi’s elevation to the position of Executive Vice President of ITTF is good news to us in Lagos and Nigeria. He truly deserves the elevation, having distinguished himself in the sports industry, especially at the tennis federation with a high level of professionalism and integrity.

“We are proud of him and we believe that he will use his new position to lift the fortunes of table tennis in Nigeria and raise the bar of the sport to compete with the rest of the world,” he said.