Sanwo-Olu congratulates Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele on 60th birthday

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, on his 60th birthday celebration.

The Governor described Senator Bamidele, who was a former two term commissioner in Lagos State as a democrat, a tireless fighter for a good course, and a firm believer in responsive government. He clocks 60 on Saturday, July 29,

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued on Friday by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, said Senator Bamidele deserved all the accolades on his Diamond Jubilee for his contribution to the growth and development of Lagos State.

He said: “Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele’s Diamond Jubilee birthday is an opportunity for me and the people of Lagos State to appreciate God for the impactful and purposeful life that MOB has lived, especially his service to our dear State, Lagos and our nation, Nigeria.

“Senator Bamidele deserved to be celebrated for his contribution to the growth and development of Lagos State. Though he is from Ekiti State by origin, he served Lagos State passionately for 11 years as Special Adviser to the Governor on Political and Intergovernmental Affairs; Commissioner for Youths, Sports and Social Development, as well as Commissioner for Information and Strategy. During this period he distinguished himself in public office as a brilliant lawyer, seasoned politician, information manager, and administrator.

“MOB is a good ambassador of his home State, Ekiti. He distinguished himself as a brilliant lawmaker during his four years stay in the House of Representatives, representing Ekiti Central Federal Constituency 1. He has also proved his worth on the floor of the Senate by contributing immensely to legislative business in the Red Chamber from 2019 till date. I believe his impact in the Senate earned him the position of the Senate Majority Leader of the 10th National Assembly.

“Having worked with Senator Bamidele in the cabinet of our leader now President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and ex-Governor Babatunde Fashola, I cherish his worldview on good governance and democracy as a system of government established for the attainment of sustainable development for the people. He is a democrat, a tireless fighter for a good cause, and a firm believer in responsive government.

“On behalf of my wife and family, the government, and the people of Lagos State, I felicitate Senator Opeyemi Bamidele on his Diamond Jubilee, which is a glorious opportunity to appreciate God for his life. As he celebrates his 60th birthday, I pray that God will increase him in good health to enable him to render more service to humanity, his State, and our dear country, Nigeria.”