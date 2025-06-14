Sanwo-Olu congratulates Oniru on fifth coronation

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the Oniru of Iruland, His Royal Majesty (HRM) Oba AbdulWa­siu Omogbolahan Lawal (Abi­sogun II), on his fifth coronation anniversary.

Sanwo-Olu’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile.

In it, he praised the monarch for his unwavering dedication to the progress, growth, and development of Iruland and Lagos as a whole.

He said: “On behalf of my wife, Ibijoke, and family, the Government, and the people of Lagos State, I congratulate the Oniru of Iruland, His Royal Majesty (HRM) Oba AbdulWa­siu Omogbolahan Lawal (Abi­sogun II) on his fifth coronation anniversary.

“Oba Omogbolahan Lawal is a seasoned administrator and an exemplary leader and public servant who has put his God-given intellect to good use for the progress of our dear State, having served as aide de camp to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu when he was Governor of Lagos State and as Honourable Commissioner under Governor Babatunde Fashola and myself.

“He dedicated his adult life to the service of the people, both as a police officer and later in politics with a bid to serve and impact positively on the lives of the people.

“I commended Oba Lawal’s dedication and selflessness in community service as well as his leadership qualities and significant contributions to the progress of Iruland. Since ascending the throne of his forefathers five years ago, he has displayed exemplary leadership in his domain, maintaining peace, law and orderliness in his domain.

“I believe the people of Iruland are lucky to have an experienced, principled and disciplined leader as traditional ruler. He has used his knowledge and experience to attract a lot of positive development to Iruland.

“As Oba Omogbolahan Lawal celebrates his five years on the throne, it is my prayer that Almighty God will continue to grant him good health, wisdom, knowledge, and understanding for the continuous reign of peace and prosperity in Iruland. He will witness many more fruitful years on the throne of his forefathers.”

