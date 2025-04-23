Sanwo-Olu congratulates new President of Ansar-Ud-Deen Worldwide

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated former Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General of the State, Kazeem Adeniji (SAN), on his emergence as the President of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society Worldwide.

He said the unanimous selection of Adeniji as the President of the religious organisation at its recent triennial delegates conference in Abeokuta, Ogun State is well deserved.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a congratulatory message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, on Wednesday, urged the former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State to use his new position for the advancement of Islam, the development and growth of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society and the humanity in general.

The Governor wished Adeniji and other executive members selected during the delegates conference a successful tenure as they pilot the affairs of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society.

He said: “On behalf of my family and the Government of Lagos State, I congratulate former Lagos State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Mr Kazeem Adenji (SAN), on his well-deserved emergence as the President of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society Worldwide.

Also Read

“Mr. Adeniji’s emergence as the leader of the Ansar-ud-Deen Muslim Society is well deserved, considering his commitment to the religious organisation and the propagation of Islamic faith and values.

“There is no doubt that Mr Kazeem Adeniji (SAN) has distinguished himself in previous positions he has held, particularly during his tenure as the Lagos State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General between 2015 and 2019.

“I believe strongly that the new President of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society Worldwide will not disappoint the Muslim Ummah as well as millions of Nigerians across different faiths in the new assignment given to him to lead one of the most vibrant religious groups in Nigeria.”

Post Views: 7