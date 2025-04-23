Sanwo-Olu congratulates GAC member on 89th birthday

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated elder statesman and member of the Governance Advisory Council, Otunba Bushura Alebiosu, on his 89th birthday.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a congratulatory message issued on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, said Otunba Alebiosu, the Leader of All Progressives Congress in Lagos East Senatorial District, who clocks 89 tomorrow, Thursday, deserves all the commendations for the selfless leadership he has rendered in the State.

The Governor said Otunba Alebiosu, the member of the Lagos State House of Assembly in the Second Republic, has contributed immensely to the growth and development of governance and politics in Lagos State for over four decades.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the government and people of Lagos State, as well as members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), leaders and members of the ruling All Progressives Council (APC), I celebrate our father, Otunba Bushura Alebiosu, on his 89th birthday.

“Otunba Alebiosu deserves to be celebrated at 89 because of his contributions to the growth and development of our State as a public office holder and politician. He distinguished himself as a lawmaker representing Somolu Constituency in Lagos State House of Assembly during the Second Republic.

“As a member of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), Otunba Alebiosu has continued to offer useful and valuable advice on the advancement and growth of the ruling party and governance in Lagos State in the last four decades, particularly as an apex leader in Kosofe Local Government Area and Lagos East Senatorial District. He has also demonstrated his commitment to developing his community.

“As Otunba Alebiosu celebrates his 89th birthday, I pray that God will increase him in good health to enable him to render more service to humanity, his community and Lagos State.”

