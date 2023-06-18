Sanwo-Olu congratulates Eze Anaba, new NGE President

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated the editor of Vanguard newspaper, Eze Anaba, on his election as the President of the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE).

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement, on Sunday, said the election of Anaba, as President of NGE during the Guild’s National Biennial Convention in Imo State, is a testament to the trust and belief his colleagues have in him and other executive members elected to steer the ship of the Nigeria Guild of Editors for the next two years.

Sanwo-Olu who commended the immediate past President, Mustapha Isah, for his leadership attributes and successful tenure, also congratulated the newly elected executive members of the Nigeria Guild of Editors.

He said Anaba and other executives of the Nigeria Guild of Editors over the years had proved their mettle in journalism and the media industry, adding that he had no doubt that they would continue with the tradition of excellence, nobility and professionalism that have been the hallmarks of the profession.

He said: “The election of Mr. Eze Anaba as President of Nigeria Guild of Editors is deserving, considering his experience, commitment, and long years of service in the media industry and NGE in particular.

“He is a seasoned journalist and media manager with a proven track record of excellence in journalism. I believe his election as President of the NGE will contribute positively to the media industry.

“I also believe that the election of other executive members of the Guild are also

“I want to urge the President and other executive members of the Nigeria Guild of Editors to bring their wealth of experience to bear in strengthening the media industry, particularly the journalism profession, working with other stakeholders to wage a war against fake news, which is threatening the social fabric of our society today.

“I also want to appeal to the new NGE executives to see their new leadership positions as a crucial assignment for the press to be more circumspect and developmental in its role as the watchdog of society,” Governor Sanwo-Olu advised NGE executives.