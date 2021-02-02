The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated a former Military Administrator of the state, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, on his 70th birthday.

The retired military officer and former Governor of Osun State clocks 70 on February 3.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, on Tuesday described Oyinlola as an elder statesman worth celebrating for his life of consistent commitment to public service in different capacities as military officer, administrator and politician.

The governor said Oyinlola remains one of the few Nigerian leaders who have contributed immensely to the growth and development of several states and the country at large as a military officer, politician and elder statesman.

He said: “On behalf of my family and the good people of Lagos State, I heartily congratulate one of my predecessors in office, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, on the occasion of his Platinum Jubilee celebration.

“Prince Oyinlola’s brilliance and administrative prowess were displayed during his tenure as the Military Administrator of Lagos State between December 10, 1993 and August 22, 1996. He did his best for the State despite the tense atmosphere Lagos experienced during the June 12, 1993 annulment struggle.

“He built several schools, general hospitals and housing estate in Lagos State. Some of the legacies he left behind are the Opebi link bridge and Lagos House Governor’s Lodge in Abuja. He also introduced the security outfit ‘Operation Sweep’ to combat armed robbery in the State.

“He retired with the rank of Brigadier-General in 1999 and later joined the camp of ex-military officers in politics. He was elected Governor of Osun State in 2003 and served the state passionately.

“Prince Oyinlola is an epitome of dedication and selflessness in service. He used his elevated positions in the military regime and civilian administration to uplift the standards of life for the people he served.”