Sanwo-Olu congratulates Afenifere leader, Reuben Fasoranti at 99

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, as he clocks 99 years today.

He said Pa Fasoranti is a leader that’s worthy of being celebrated for his contribution to the growth and development of Yorubaland and Nigeria as a whole.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, said Pa Fasoranti’s imprints in Nigeria, particularly in public service, are indelible.

The Governor described Pa Fasoranti, who has been leading the Afenifere group for a number of years, as a courageous man, a dedicated and faithful leader.

He said Baba has also made a lot of positive impact in the lives of many people as an educationist, adding that his commitment to public service and community development is commendable.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Lagos State, I congratulate the Afenifere Leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, on his 99th birthday.

“Papa Fasoranti is a committed, respected and passionate leader. He has made a lot of positive impact in Yoruba land, and has done great exploits as the Leader of Afenifere, by steering the ship of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation in the right direction.

“He is one of the trusted disciples of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo. We are happy to celebrate Pa Reuben Fasoranti at 99 because it is not everybody who is blessed to attain that old age, but it pleases God to spare Baba as he hits 99.

“As Pa Reuben Fasoranti celebrates his 99th birthday today, I pray that the Almighty God will continue to bless him with good health, wisdom, knowledge, and understanding to continue to lead Afenifere and serve Yoruba people.”

