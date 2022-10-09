Sanwo-Olu congratulates Abike Dabiri-Erewa at 60

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the Chairman/CEO of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on the occasion of her 60 years birthday.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the former Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) celebrated broadcaster and three-term federal lawmaker, who clocks 60 on Monday, October 10, has emblazoned her name on the international stage as a respected legislator, lover of truth, advocate of social justice and a loud voice of the voiceless.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, said the former Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora is a good ambassador of Lagos State, who has used her experience and position to contribute to the growth and development of Nigeria in different sectors.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the good people of Lagos State, leaders and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), I heartily congratulate the Chairman/CEO of Nigerian Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on the occasion of her Diamond Jubilee.

“Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, before venturing into politics in 2006 was a celebrated broadcaster, who worked for the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) for 15 years, anchoring the weekly NTA News line programme and taking a particular interest in poverty and social justice issues.

“As a lawmaker, representing Ikorodu Federal Constituency between 2003 and 2015, she contributed immensely to legislative business during her 12 years in the House of Representatives. She served as the Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Publicity, and later Chairman of the House Committee on Diaspora Affairs.

“She was never a ‘sleeping lawmaker’ as she sponsored significant bills that were passed by parliament, among which were the Freedom of Information Bill, Nigerian Diaspora Commission Bill and a bill to repeal the Nigerian Press Council law and replace it with the Nigerian Press and Journalism Council Bill.

“Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa as the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora and now Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, has been the voice of Nigerians in the Diaspora, championing and working for their interests in a foreign country.

“As you celebrate your 60th birthday, I pray that God will continue to preserve and grant you good health to enable you to render more service to humanity, Nigeria and our beloved state, Lagos.”