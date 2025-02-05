Sanwo-Olu congratulates AbdulRazaq at 65

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated his Kwara State counterpart and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, as he celebrates his 65th birthday.

Sanwo-Olu, in a congratulatory message issued in Lagos on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, praised Governor AbdulRazaq for being a respected leader and good manager of human and material resources.

He said Governor AbdulRazaq has displayed pragmatic leadership with selflessness and dedication by rendering quality service and delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Kwara State and Nigeria as a whole as the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum.

“On behalf of my adorable wife, Ibijoke, the government, and the people of Lagos State, I join family, friends, political associates, and the people of Kwara State to felicitate Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq on his 65th birthday.

“Governor AbdulRazaq is a leader who has distinguished himself in public office as a performing governor. His developmental strides in Kwara State and efforts at national growth are noticeable in different areas of endeavours. They are a testament to his visionary leadership and passion for good governance.

“His penchant for diligence and distinction is evident in his contributions to the development of Nigeria’s socio-economic and political landscape both as the Governor of Kwara State and the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF).“On this occasion of his 65th birthday, I wish our chairman, Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, good health and long life. I pray that God will give him more strength as he continues to render more service to humanity, Kwara State, and Nigeria,” Governor Sanwo-Olu prayed.

