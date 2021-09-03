Sanwo-Olu condoles with Lagos CP over mother’s death 

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commiserated with the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, on the death of his mother, Alhaja Sikirat Odumosu.

Alhaja Odumosu died on Thursday at the age of 88 at the Babcock University Teaching Hospital, Ilisan Remo, Ogun State during a brief illness.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, the governor urged the deceased’s family, friends, associates and the people of Ijebu-Ode to take solace in the fact that the deceased lived a good life before her departure.

He said the elderly and wise counsel of the late octogenarian would be sorely missed, not only by her family but the people who were close to her during her lifetime.

The Governor urged CP Odumosu and his entire family to see the death of his mother as the opening of a new chapter and new reality for them.

“On behalf of the good people of Lagos State and my adorable wife, Ibijoke, I sympathize with the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, on the demise of his beloved mother, Alhaja Sidikat Odumosu.

“I pray that God will grant the late Alhaja Odumosu eternal rest and grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” the governor said.