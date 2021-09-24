Sanwo-Olu compensates families of deceased police officers with N20m

In fulfillment of his pledge to always support security agencies, Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu on Friday handed outN10 million cheque each to families of two slain police RRS (Rapid Response Squad) officers at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja.

Represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr Gboyega Soyannwo, the Governor emphatized with the affected families, describing the monetary support as a token and the government’s efforts at comforting affected families.

The governor maintained that no amount of financial gift can make up for the lives of the gallant fallen patriots.

He commended and appreciated the gallantry of the deceased officers, reassuring their families and Lagos residents of the government’s readiness to always work for the good and wellbeing of the masses.

Mr Soyannwo said the gesture is one of the governor’s policies of ensuring the welfare of security personnel and is in line with the THEMES agenda of his administration.

The two beneficiary families are of the late SPY/PC Job Omale and SPY/PC Adekunle Adeniran.

While Mrs. Tosin Adeniran and Master Ayomide Adeniran represented the late SPY/PC Adeniran, Mrs. Juliana Omale and Master David Omale represented the late SPY/PV Job Omale.

Speaking on behalf of the two beneficiary families, a son of one of the deceased, Master David Omale, expressed profuse thanks to Governor Sanwo-Olu for the lifeline, while wishing everyone present and the government greater success and impact in the lives of Lagosians.