Sanwo-Olu commissions network of three roads in Victoria Island

A major traffic problem has been solved by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in Victoria Island, with the reconstruction of a network of three interconnected roads in the Central Business District (CBD) of Eti-Osa axis of Lagos State.

The Governor, on Monday, commissioned and handed over the newly reconstructed Adeola Hopewell Street, Idowu Taylor Street and AFRIBANK-Churchgate Road, all within the commercial vicinity of Iru-Victoria Island Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

The road projects were delivered under the urban infrastructure renewal programme of the Sanwo-Olu administration, which seeks to improve vehicular mobility within and around commercial districts in the state.

Prior to their upgrade, commuters groaned in pain while traversing the axis, as the three roads were impassable due to perennial flooding occasioned by low line drainage. This resulted in heavy traffic and reduced commercial activities.

Last year February, the Governor awarded the full reconstruction of the roads and drainage channels in the area, bringing a new lease to residents and businesses.

Sanwo-Olu said the completion of the roads validated his faith in his campaign pledge to improve the quality of life of the residents and engender socio-economic growth through delivery of requisite infrastructure.

He said: “As a responsive Government that is committed to fulfilling our electoral promises, we took the necessary decision to address and reverse the issue of incessant flooding and all its consequences in this area. Failure of some drainages and water channels in Victoria Island has consistently impeded the free flow of traffic, extending commuting time, causing damage to vehicles and low patronage for businesses.

“In February 2020, our administration awarded the contract for the reconstruction of the three roads and their upgrade, taking cognizance of the need to improve the drainage network, as well as the need to provide good connectivity with other roads in the vicinity. Today’s commissioning fulfils our promise and clearly demonstrates our audacious reforms in critical sectors of our economy, in line with our T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda.”

Sanwo-Olu noted that the major focus of his administration’s “Greater Lagos” vision was the prioritisation of urban renewal and the development of road infrastructure to enhance the collective well-being of the residents.

He said his Government adopted an all-inclusive and people-centered approach in the delivery of the capital projects, covering rural and urban communities in order not to leave out any part of the state.

The three rehabilitated roads, Sanwo-Olu said, form a ring-like pattern that will smoothly discharge traffic into Sanusi Fafunwa Street and connects back to Adeyemo Alakija Street.

He said: “I am confident that these newly completed roads will significantly reduce travel time, improve inter-connectivity with other roads within the vicinity and further boost business and investment opportunities in this area. The positive effects of this infrastructural upgrade will no doubt be felt well beyond Victoria Island.

“We seek road users’ continued support to ensure that these roads, upgraded with our commonwealth, are judiciously used and maintained. Anyone whose action may compromise the integrity of these roads and undermine their durability must be reported to the authorities. It is our collective responsibility to protect public infrastructure; doing this will free up government resources to do even more.”

Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye, noted that the Government maintained high standards and quality assurance in the course of the projects, noting that the roads would serve their purpose throughout their design life.

She added that other accompanying benefits of the reconstruction included reduction in cost of maintenance of vehicles, enhanced property value and improved socio-economic activities.

“This event serves as Phase 2 of the Urban Regeneration programme of the Sanwo-Olu administration for Eti Osa axis. Six months ago, four roads were commissioned in Ikoyi under the infrastructure renewal scheme. Four roads in Ikeja GRA are presently at advanced stages of completion and they will be commissioned soon,” Adeyoye said.

Appreciating the Governor’s gesture on behalf of the residents, Victoria Island-Ikoyi Residents Association (VERA) chairperson, Wonu Folami, described the state of the roads as “highly deplorable” before the reconstruction, stressing that some persons lost their means of livelihood because of the bad state of the roads.

She said: We had terrible experiences for many years on these roads, which are located in the areas where major commercial activities take place. With their rehabilitation by Sanwo-Olu, residents can now heave a sigh of relief and businesses that have suffered can now come back.”

Folami expressed the association’s readiness to partner with the State Government on the maintenance of the roads and their ancillary facilities.