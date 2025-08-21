Sanwo-Olu commissions LASU auditorium donated by FCCPC boss

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has commissioned a newly built Multi-Purpose Auditorium at the Lagos State University (LASU), Epe Campus donated by the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), and former Lagos Commissioner for Environment, Olatunji Bello.

According to available information, the construction of the state-of-art 550 seater auditorium complex began in 2021, when Bello marked his 60th birthday.

Instead of celebrating the milestone with a traditional party, he opted to channel resources into the meaningful project, encouraging friends and well-wishers to contribute funds towards the construction.

The fully constructed facility was donated by Bello and his wife to serve as a centre for academic, cultural, and strategic gatherings.

Academics, veteran journalists, top government officials and students gathered at the ceremony where the auditorium was inaugurated.

The event also attended by former Ogun State Governor, Aremo Segun Osoba, and top Lagos political leaders.

Speaking at the ceremony, Sanwo-Olu described the edifice as “a testament to vision, commitment, and the enduring value of giving back to society.”

Sanwo-Olu praised the donor’s dedication, stating, “Honourable Bello, a distinguished journalist, lawyer, former commissioner, and former Secretary to the Lagos State Government, has over the years contributed immensely to the growth and development of our dear state.

“Together with his wife, he has continued to leave a legacy of service and philanthropy, and today’s commissioning further cements that legacy.”

He emphasised the facility’s alignment with the state’s broader educational vision, noting, “This modern facility is more than just a building; it is a beacon of knowledge, creativity, and intellectual engagement.”

“What we are witnessing here today perfectly aligns with our vision for a greater Lagos, a Lagos where government, institutions, and private citizens join hands to advance education and empower the next generation,” he added.

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, said the auditorium was not just an architectural masterpiece, but also a testament to the power of an individual’s commitment to public good.

The project, the Minister observed, demonstrated how visionary citizens could shape institutions and inspire generations.

Congratulating Bello on the philanthropic gesture, Alausa said: “Today’s event is not only a celebration of brick and mortar, but of vision, sacrifice and legacy.

“We celebrate a man who donated this edifice that proudly bears his name; he is a distinguished statesman, an accomplished public servant, an exceptional journalist and an administrator of rare courage.”

Former LASU Pro Chancellor, Sir David Sunmoni, said the edifice represented a “classic example of individual’s social responsibility”, adding that the endowment charted new path in donating back to the society.

In his remarks, Bello said the idea “is my humble way of supporting the argument that public purpose is served better by helping public universities fill the infrastructural gap.”

He noted that the government alone could not carry all the burden.

“Private individuals who really have the means should invest in public tertiary education to create more opportunities, as is prevalent in several developed countries,” Bello said.

He added, “Before I conclude, let me put on record that this auditorium is my own token of appreciation to God Almighty for his grace and to my dear native Lagos State for the great opportunities given to me.

“First, I have also been one of the beneficiaries of the Lagos State government’s scholarship award as an undergraduate at the University of Ibadan in the early 1980s; and later the privilege to serve in public office in various capacities.”

The FCCPC boss announced that his friend had contracted a private management company with the maintenance of the auditorium for one year before handing it over to the school to continue its maintenance.

Also speaking, the Vice Chancellor of LASU, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, who is also the wife of the donor, describing the project as a “symbolic expression of his commitment to educational advancement.”

“Beyond my steadfast support throughout my four-year tenure as Vice Chancellor, my dear husband, Tunji Bello, has taken the additional step of making a public stake investment in our future through the magnificent auditorium,” she said.

According to her, the gesture builds on his long-standing support for LASU students.

“This donation complements his annual N100,000 endowment prize for each of the best graduating students in the Faculties of Engineering, Sciences, Mass Communication, Law, and MBBS degree examinations at our convocations in the past 14 years.

“This facility represents more than architectural beauty,” she added.

The auditorium is designed to meet the global standards for functionality and spatial efficiency.

The auditorium hall is equipped with compact writing platforms, which ensures versatility for lectures, academic seminars and theatrical performances.

The edifice has overhead gallery that enhances the space capacity and flexibility. Its stage is supported by cloak rooms and three units of 30-seater classrooms which can be merged for larger gathering. There is also an open space for office that can be partitioned into office units.

