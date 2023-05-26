Sanwo-Olu commissions dual carriageway, bridge linking Ogudu to Alapere

A newly designed access roadway linking four local councils in Lagos State was on Thursday opened to vehicular traffic, solving a major traffic problem and ending decades-long wait for the beneficiary communities.

Crowd of jubilant residents of Kosofe Local Government Area joined Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the ceremony.

This was at the official commissioning of Ogudu-Alapere Link Road and a bridge.

The dual carriage infrastructure cuts through Ogudu into Alapere in Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area and drops on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

At its Ogudu end, the link road leads motorists to connect Ikorodu Road.

The Ogudu-Alapere Link Road, designed with interlocked concrete blocks, was part of 12 other capital projects commissioned by the Governor in Lagos East Senatorial District as part of pre-inauguration activities lined up to usher in Sanwo-Olu’s second term.

Besides, the Governor commissioned the newly rehabilitated Prince Adesoji Ajose Street in Ogudu, just as he inaugurated two international markets in Ikosi-Isheri LCDA.

Sanwo-Olu said the delivery of the road project testified to his administration’s prioritisation of purposeful governance.

He stressed his Government deployed a two-pronged approach towards addressing gridlocks being experienced in the area by prioritising rehabilitation of strategic roads and link bridges, as well the development of new roads.

He said: “As a Government, we have worked assiduously to bring respite and succour to road users in the state by putting in place an enduring framework for the delivery of road infrastructure, as well as provision of supporting drainage infrastructure to sustain these roads. Ogudu Community in Kosofe Local Government Area is a strategic settlement with a fast-growing population with a huge need for infrastructural renewal.

“This prompted our administration to embark upon the construction of a Reinforced Concrete deck on a pile culvert to address the challenge of flooding.

“The effort has resulted in significant progress, as we are gathered here today to hand over the Ogudu–Alapere Link Road and Bridge, and Prince Adesoji Ajose street in Ogudu.

“Providing easy connectivity to Ikorodu Road, Third Mainland Bridge and Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is one of the benefits recorded by this intervention.

“This extraordinary journey of commitment, trust, and partnership for economic growth and development has once again yielded a milestone achievement, as we have not only improved traffic efficiency on this axis, we have also lowered the environmental impact of flooding in Ogudu.”

Sanwo-Olu reiterated that his administration would continue to work on infrastructure renewal programme to improve the quality of life of the citizens and enhance socio-economic development.

He urged residents of the beneficiary communities to protect the road facilities and ensure the drainage system was maintained and free of refuse.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye, said prior to the intervention, the existing roads were without drainage facilities and disconnected by an existing wetland, thereby subjecting the communities to perennial flooding with consequent negative impact on transportation.

Adeyoye said: “The delivery of both the 545m long Ogudu-Alapere Link Road with an average with of 14.6meter and a 22-meter Bridge, as well as the 60m-long Prince Ajose Street, would serve as good alternative roads for motorists, especially the residents of Ogudu GRA Estate Phases I & Il, Ogudu-Ojota and the third axial underpass.

“This will in turn help in reducing travel time and man-hour loss in traffic gridlock around Ogudu Roundabout.”

Kosofe LGA Chairman, Hon. Moyosore Ogunlewe, described the intervention as historic, noting that Sanwo-Olu became the first Governor of the State to open the link route to other communities.

Ogunlewe urged the Governor to accelerate construction work on pending State projects in the Local Government Area.

While opening Ikosi International Market and International Fruit Market in Ikosi Ketu built by Ikosi-Isheri LCDA Chairman, the Governor said commercial activities in markets had a great impact on the State economy.

Building a befitting environment for traders, Sanwo-Olu said, remained a noble initiative to drive grassroots democracy and socio-economic growth.

The Governor said: “I commend the vision and leadership which facilitated the delivery of these two ultra-modern markets befitting the status of our State and resonate with the vision of a Greater Lagos.

“The impact the markets have had on the economy of Lagos is invaluable, as they serve as focal points of economic activities in the State.

“These are the real examples of initiatives of grassroots democracy and socio-economic growth.

“The interventions are part of several examples of people-oriented and development projects that have been initiated and actualised by local councils across the State.”

The Chairman, Ikosi-Isheri LCDA, Hon. Samiat Bada, said the markets were built in the quest to improve the standard of trading and to serve as alternative to existing market.

Bada said the delivery of the markets also solved major security problems in the area, as the land on which the structures were constructed used to be the hideout for miscreants terrorising the citizens and passersby.

She said: “The markets were built in phases.

“The first phase was commissioned last year by Mr. Governor, which consisted of key-clamp shops (fruit section) where all old occupants and fruit-market shop owners were conveniently relocated, with more than 3,000 units of spacious key clamps.

“Today, I am delighted that the second phase has been completed and being commissioned by Mr. Governor.

“The shops will be allotted to old users.”

Other projects commissioned in Lagos East Senatorial District included Ndubuisi Kanu Housing Estate in Gbagada; Lagos Homs in Odo-Onosa Ayandelu, Ikosi-Ejinrin LCDA; a resettlement scheme in Agbowa, Ikosi-Ejinrin LCDA; a jetty with waiting shelter and shoreline protection at Offin, Ikorodu; and a jetty at Ito-Omu in Epe.

Sanwo-Olu also opened Shams-el-Deen Junior Grammar School (Education District II) in Ikorodu, Elepe Community Junior High School (Education District II) in Ikorodu and Kosofe Senior College (Education District II), Kosofe.

In Lagos West, the Governor commissioned a Water Treatment Plant at Gbaji-Yeke in Badagry.