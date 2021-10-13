Sanwo-Olu commissions 100-unit housing project in Lekki

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday commissioned Bayview Estate; a 100-unit housing project in Ikate-Elegushi, Lekki area of the State.

The 100-unit housing project made up of 68 terraces of four bedrooms and 32 flats of three bedrooms built on a total land area of 23,000sqm, is a joint venture project between the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC) and Misa Ltd.

Speaking during the commissioning of the project, which was initiated during his tenure as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC), Governor Sanwo-Olu said his government is building for the upper-middle market and middle market, as well as the medium to low earners.

”We are in a dynamic environment and we will continue to work with our private sector developers. There are so many other private sector schemes that we are jointly working with the Organised Private Sector to be able to have houses that are affordable and accessible to our citizens.

”We have promised our citizens and people that we will meet their housing needs. We have done 11 housing estates in over two and a half years that we came to government, and we still have a lot more that we are pushing,” the governor said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu during the event named a block of the LSDPC building after a GL-15 staff, the late Wakilu Hamzat, who died in the early hours of Wednesday, October 13, few hours before the inauguration of the Bayview Estate.

The Governor also announced State Government scholarships for the children of the deceased.

He said: “We name Block C in honour of Engr Wakilu Hamzat. I enjoin our engineers to specially paint the block and we will be able to acknowledge his great work.

“Wakilu was somebody I knew personally. He will be greatly missed; but we thank God for his life. He has put in not less than 25 years in the service. The government will sponsor the education of his children through a scholarship,” Governor Sanwo-Olu promised.

Speaking earlier, Lagos State Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, in his remarks, said the State Government will not only bring solutions to the issue of housing deficit but would also revitalise the economy.

He said: “In completing more homes, we are re-echoing and underscoring a resolve not only to bring solutions to the housing deficit, but also to revitalise the economy, improve our total environment and increase the sense of wellbeing of the people.

“In line with the transformational agenda of this administration, the state has continued to charge forward in addressing the issues that are germane to the wellbeing of the citizenry. Construction works at the various sites of housing schemes have resulted in economic vibrancy for both skilled workers and artisans through creation of direct and indirect employment.

“The local economies of the project areas have also been greatly revitalised with increased commercial activities from both the supply and demand angle of housing development. We will spare no efforts in ensuring that no housing scheme is left uncompleted. With the support and cooperation of everyone, the dream of a Greater Lagos will emerge fully even in our time.”

Also speaking, the Managing Director of LSDPC, Dhikrullah Har-Yusuph, said the estate is ready for habitation without any fear of flooding.

”This land was marshy, swampy lowland that is typical of the terrain in this vicinity. To this end, I would like to acknowledge the massive investment committed by our partner, Messrs. Misa Ltd into the sub-structural element of the estate. Today, we have an estate ready for habitation without any fear of flooding, despite the terrain,” he said.