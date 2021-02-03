The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commiserated with the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on the death of her mother, Alhaja Sadiat Abeke Erogbogbo.

The late businesswoman and retired teacher died aged 90 on Monday.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, urged the deceased family, friends, business associates and the entire people of Ikorodu to immortalise the good name of the late nonagenarian.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said: “No doubt the death of a loved one is usually painful as it is irreparable but we must always take solace in God if the deceased had lived a good life.

“Alhaja Erogbogbo, popularly known as ‘Kind Teacher’ in the early days of her teaching career lived a fulfilled life, considering her positive impact on the lives of her numerous students who have turned out as great men and women in the society today.

“The elderly and wise counsel of Alhaja Erogbogbo will be sorely missed not only by his family but the entire people of Ikorodu, where she played active roles towards its development for many years before she passed on.

“I sympathise with Honourable Abike Dabiri-Erewa, her siblings and the people of Ikorodu.

“I pray that God will grant the late Alhaja Erogbogbo eternal rest and grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”