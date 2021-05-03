Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated journalists on the occasion of this year’s World Press Freedom Day, with the theme “Information as a public good”.

The governor commended the role of the media in the development of the society.

The press, he noted, mirrors the society, exposes ills, and bridges the gap between the government and the people to create mutual understanding and cooperation.

The theme of this year’s celebration, in Sanwo-Olu’s view, is apt as information is knowledge. “Equipped with the right information, the government and the governed will appreciate and understand issues, remove or reduce friction and act in public good, “ he said.

The Governor lauded the role of journalists in entrenching democracy in Nigeria and keeping all participants on their toes to ensure that the dividends of democracy are enjoyed by all.

While seeking continued support for his administration, he commended the press for the cooperation he has enjoyed. He added that the mutual respect and cooperation will continue as he holds the press in high esteem and will not do anything to abridge press freedom.

He urged all journalists to shun fake news and continue to observe the ethics of their trade.