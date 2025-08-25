Sanwo-Olu charges teachers to embrace continuous training, professional development‎

‎Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged teachers nationwide to embrace continuous training and professional development to be more effective in today’s evolving learning landscape.

The Governor also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to massive investments in school infrastructure, vocational training, and technology-driven education, noting that the future of the nation depends on the quality of knowledge delivered in classrooms.

He spoke in Lagos on Monday during the 27th Quarterly meeting of UBEC Management with the Executive Chairmen of SUBEBS across the 36 states and the FCT, with the Theme: ‘Bridging the Gap between Planning and Performance Towards Achieving Quality Basic Education.’

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, recommited his administration’s stance for Project Zero initiative to reduce the number of out of School children and ensure free, equitable and innovative education system in the State.

Also Read:

The Governor, while responding to available data of over 20 million out of school children across the country, challenged the education stakeholders to deliberate and reach a purposeful decision on how to reduce the number of out of school children across the country.

In her address, the Executive Secretary of UBEC, Aisha Garba, said the commission’s efforts are in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, particularly in ensuring effective policy delivery and improved learning outcomes nationwide.

‎She also made a passionate call for unity and collaboration, stressing that Nigeria’s education reform blueprint must move from paper to action by ensuring that underserved children; whether on the streets or in classrooms lacking resources, gain access to quality learning opportunities.

Speaking earlier, the Executive Chairman, Lagos SUBEB, Hakeem Shittu, disclosed that basic education under the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration has witnessed giant strides with massive infrastructural renewal, construction and rehabilitation of schools, digital learning initiative, prioritised teachers’ welfare and professional development.

Also speaking, the Dean and Chairman, Forum of Chairmen in Nigeria, Shehu Adaramaja, who described the theme as apt, commended the transformative initiatives under the leadership of the Executive Secretary UBEC, Aisha Garba, to enhance basic education, including the establishment of BEEF to track basic education progress across the country.

Post Views: 12